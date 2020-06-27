Over 80,0000 new cases since Monday in India; AstraZeneca, Moderna emerge as top vaccine contenders: Covid-19 week wrap

New Delhi, India - June 26, 2020: Medics wait for people at a coronavirus rapid antigen testing facility in a health centre at Sarojini Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The past week witnessed many developments with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic in India and across the globe. While the global coronavirus cases near the 10 million-mark, India is also racing toward a grim milestone as the number of fresh infections rise unabated.

While the cases are on the rise, scientists and drugmakers are also making great strides in arriving at a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Here’s taking a look at the top Covid-19 developments from this week:

• India added over 80,000 fresh coronavirus cases to its tally this week. On Monday morning, the national figure was updated to 425,282 which stood at 508,953 on Saturday morning - an increase of 83,671 new cases.

• On Saturday, authorities in Delhi will begin the campaign to determine the spread of the Covid-19 in the national capital.

• The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.’s experimental vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is the first to enter the final stages of clinical trials. If the trial is successful, the Oxford Vaccine Group expects to launch the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year.

• A top US public health official has said that the actual number of cumulative Covid-19 infections in the country is around 10 times the reported number, which stood at 2.42 million Friday.

• The UK has started immunisation of about 300 people with a new coronavirus vaccine as part of a trial led by experts at the Imperial College London.

• As the surge in new cases continue in the US, infections went up by nearly 40,000 in another one-day record.

•According to the World Health Organisation’s draft landscape of Covid-19 vaccines, on June 22, there were 13 experimental vaccines in clinical trials and another 129 in the preclinical evaluation stage. The latest WHO draft notifies 16 experimental vaccines to be in clinical trials and another 125 in the preclinical evaluation stage as of June 24.

•The global health body has stated that AstraZeneca, Moderna are ahead in the Covid-19 vaccine. “Certainly in terms of how advanced they are, the stage at which they are, they are I think probably the leading candidate,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

• On Friday, the WHO said that nearly $31.3 billion, over the next 12 months, will be needed to develop and roll out tests, treatments and vaccines for Covid-19.

• Gilead Sciences’ experimental antiviral drug remdesivir has been added by South Korea to its coronavirus treatment guidelines. Seoul has also urged caution in the use of the steroid therapy dexamethasone.

• Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday launched drugs under Patanjali Ayurved that claimed to cure coronavirus. The AYUSH Ministry sought all information on its trial and banned advertising it as a drug to cure coronavirus.