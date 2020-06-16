Over 90 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year: IG Vijay Kumar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Army Jawans rush to the encounter site during an encounter with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists at Hardmand Guri in Kulgam. (ANI File Photo )

Security forces have killed 94 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, Kashmir’s inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.

Kumar’s comments came after three local terrorists were gunned down during a gun battle in Turkuwagan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district earlier in the day.

“We will ask people, who are claiming to be their parents, to come and identify the bodies. It was a clean operation, there was no collateral damage,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on encounter in Shopian.

“Our focus now will be on north Kashmir,” Kumar added.

The so-called commander of the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) Adil Ahmad Wani and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) cadre Shaheen Ahmad Thoker were killed on May 25 at Khud Hanjipora Kulgam while Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Parvaiz Ahmad Pandith and JeM commander Shakir Ahmed Itoo were neutralised on May 30 at Wanpora Kulgam.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group commander Aaqib Ramzan Wani and Awanitpora JeM commander Mohammad Maqbool Chopan killed on June 2 at Saimoo Tral Awantipora.

According to sources, on June 3, in a major breakthrough JeM top commander Fauji Bhai, who was a resident of Pakistan, HM top commander Manzoor Ahmad Kar, JeM commander Javaid Ahmad Zargar were neutralised at Kangan Pulwama.

HM’s “top commander” Ishfaq Ahmad Itoo, JeM top commander Owais Ahmad Malik were killed on June 7 at Reban in Shopian.

Three HM “commanders”, Adil Ahmad Mir, Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Sajad Ahmad Wagay, were also neutralised in the same encounter.

On June 7, HM’s “operation commander” Umer Mohiuddin Dhobi, LeT’s “top commander” Rayees Ahmad Khan along with HM’s “commanders Saqlain” Ahmad Wagay and Wakeel Ahmad Naikoo were eliminated in Reban.

Apart from Fauji Bhai, all terrorists were local residents of Jammu and Kashmir and most of them were from Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts.