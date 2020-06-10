‘Over one lakh booked since March 22 for violating Covid-19 lockdown norms’: Maharashtra Police

File photo: Traffic police personnel check commuters during the fifth phase of Covid-19 nationwide lockdown in Thane, Maharashtra. (PTI)

A total of 124,369 cases have been registered in Maharashtra under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code since March 22 for the violation of coronavirus lockdown norms, Maharashtra Police has stated. Total 80,890 vehicles have been seized by the police till date and fines worth Rs 6,86,47,691 have been collected.

Of these, about 846 were arrested in cases of assault on policemen, news agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra government has extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 30 but has also rolled out a host of relaxations in its ‘Mission Begin Again’ to gradually get the economic activity in the state back on track.

Also read: Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 31k, over 90k patients in Maharashtra

All markets and shops in Mumbai, which has seen a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, are now allowed to function for “full working hours” except on Sundays, with the city civic body on Tuesday amending its lockdown guidelines in a major relief for citizens.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 90,787 on Wednesday. As many as 3,289 people have died of coronavirus in the state while 42,638 have recovered.

Also read: 274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours - India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh

Mumbai alone has accounted for over 50,000 Covid-19 cases till date. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials claimed that it has carried out 2,33,570 coronavirus tests so far in the city.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city between June 1-8 was 3 per cent, but in three civic wards in Western suburbs (P-north, R-north and R-south) the growth rate was over 5 per cent, the BMC said.

The national Covid-19 tally on Wednesday jumped to 276,583. According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health, 135,205 patients have recovered across the country while 7,745 have lost their lives.