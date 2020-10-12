Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Overburdened with a loan, farmer dies by suicide in MP’s Bundelkhand

Overburdened with a loan, farmer dies by suicide in MP’s Bundelkhand

No suicide note has been found but according to the police, prima facie it’s a case of suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:42 IST

By Anupam Pateriya, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Sagar

On Monday afternoon, the farmer’s body was found hanging from the branch of a tree in his field. (FILE PHOTO.)

A 61-year-old farmer died by suicide in Sagar district of Bundelkhand region on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The farmer’s son said, “My father had taken Rs 2 lakh as loan from a moneylender sometime back on account of the marriage of my younger brother by mortgaging our 2 acre land but the soybean crop in our field was damaged due to excessive rain. My father was shattered on seeing the crop and he was under stress as to how to repay the loan and get back the land. On Monday afternoon, we found his body hanging from the branch of a tree in our field.”

Investigating officer, sub-inspector of police AL Khairwar said, “We have got to know that the farmer was suffering from a respiratory illness. There is no suicide note. However, prima facie it’s a case of suicide. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. The report is awaited.”

He said, “Investigation is going on. The son of the deceased said the farmer was under stress due to a Rs 2 lakh loan. We will look into it.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Executive producer Kshitij Prasad moves NDPS court for bail
Oct 12, 2020 23:55 IST
HSVP asks architects to focus on structural safety of buildings
Oct 12, 2020 23:54 IST
HC pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
Oct 12, 2020 23:54 IST
Noida: 35-year-old businessman found dead in his car
Oct 12, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.