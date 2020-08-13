Overnight rains lash Delhi; NCR likely to receive intense showers in next 48 hours

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi recorded moderate to heavy overnight rain, measuring between 15 and 115 millimetres (mm), until Thursday early morning.

Palam and Safdarjung weather stations recorded 86 mm and 42 mm, respectively.

The downpour was heaviest between 2:30 am and 5:30 am on Thursday early morning.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RFC), Delhi, has predicted more intense spells on Thursday that may cause traffic disruption in the national capital.

An orange category warning has been issued for Delhi by India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities on Thursday that implies the disaster control department should be prepared to avert any rain-related incidents.

Though Delhi had a rain deficiency of 35% until Wednesday, the figure is likely to improve substantially, when the overnight downpour is accounted for.

“Heavy rains are expected in parts of the national capital region (NCR) for the next two days. But, Delhi will receive light to moderate rains. The monsoon trough is running close to Delhi and southwesterly winds are bringing moisture to the region,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).