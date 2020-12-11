Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / P Chidambaram takes a dig at NITI Aayog CEO, says ‘there is too much bureaucracy’

P Chidambaram takes a dig at NITI Aayog CEO, says ‘there is too much bureaucracy’

Taking a veiled dig at NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s reported comments on the issue of democracy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said there is too much “bureaucracy” in the country.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 14:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

Congress leader P Chidambaram (Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)

Taking a veiled dig at NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s reported comments on the issue of democracy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said there is too much “bureaucracy” in the country.

“There is too much democracy, laments a senior bureaucrat. There is too much bureaucracy, says an anguished democrat,” said Chidambaram in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, he slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for making a law on ‘love jihad’ and asserted that the foundation of a new Parliament building was laid on the ‘ruins of a liberal democracy’.

“The foundation for a new Parliament building was laid on the ruins of a liberal democracy,” said tweeted lead by tweet demanding ‘Nobel Prizes’ for UP government in the field of Literature (fiction) and Peace.



“UP’s creativity deserves two Nobel Prizes -- for Literature (fiction) and Peace,” he tweeted.

“UP is the most creative state in law-making and in the application of the law. Who else could have invented a crime called ‘love jihad’?” the Congress leader asked in another tweet.

Chidambaram alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led state government is misusing the new law.

“UP is more creative in the application of the law. Look at three examples: a) an FIR is filed without any complaint; b) an FIR is immediately followed by a non-bailable warrant and a threat to seize the property; and c) an arrest is made without an FIR,” said the senior politician.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
by Sunetra Choudhury
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
WHO, regulators and manufacturers discuss fast-tracking of Covid vaccine roll-out
by Rhythma Kaul
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi

latest news

Delhi HC seeks state govt stand on plea against price cap on RTPCR tests
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Live Updates: Indians vs Australia A, second practice match, Day 1
by hindustantimes.com
Study details artificial intelligence tool to help labs rule-out Covid-19
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
P Chidambaram takes a dig at NITI Aayog CEO, says ‘there is too much bureaucracy’
by Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.