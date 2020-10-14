Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Padma Shri awardee and renowned Kuchipudi exponent Shobha Naidu passes away at 64

Padma Shri awardee and renowned Kuchipudi exponent Shobha Naidu passes away at 64

Naidu was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri in 2001. She also won several other awards like Nritya Choodamani and the Sangeet Natak Akademi award.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:33 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Born in 1956 at Anakapalle in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district, Shobha Naidu has been one of the prominent faces of Kuchipudi dance in the country. (HT PHOTO.)

Renowned Kuchipudi dancer, Dr Shobha Naidu (64), passed away at a private hospital after prolonged illness in the early hours of Wednesday, her family members said.

Her husband Arjun Rao, a retired IAS officer, said she had been suffering from a neurological problem for a long time. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago, when her condition worsened. She breathed her last at around 1.30 am.

Born in 1956 at Anakapalle in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district, Shobha Naidu had been one of the prominent exponents of Kuchipudi dance in the country. A disciple of Kuchipudi maestro Vempati Chinna Satyam, she had started giving stage performance at a very young age.

Naidu toured across the country and abroad to stage Kuchipudi dance programmes. Particularly, she mastered the programme – Bhama Kalapam, wherein she used to play the role of Satyabhama, wife of Lord Krishna. She also choreographed several dance dramas.



She extensively toured the US, UK, Dubai, Turley, Hongkong, Mexico, Venezuela and Cuba to give stage performances of Kuchipudi dance.

Naidu was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri in 2001. She also won several other awards like Nritya Choodamani and Sangeet Natak Akademi award. She also served as the principal of the 40-year-old Kuchipudi Art Academy, Hyderabad and trained more than 1,500 students from India and abroad.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the demise of Shobha Naidu. He said she was an outstanding exponent of the Kuchipudi dance form and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the death of Shobha Naidu.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
Oct 14, 2020 16:53 IST
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
Oct 14, 2020 17:09 IST
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
Oct 14, 2020 17:31 IST
France appoints first envoy for Indo-Pacific, to focus on cooperation with India
Oct 14, 2020 17:38 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s Instagram and Twitter accounts disappear
Oct 14, 2020 17:47 IST
Srikanth says it’s ‘like an adventure’ after 1st round win at Denmark Open
Oct 14, 2020 17:46 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP releases list of 35 candidates for third phase of polls
Oct 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Joint anti-terror exercise by army, police in Pune
Oct 14, 2020 17:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.