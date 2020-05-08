Sections
Pained beyond words at loss of lives due to rail accident in Maharashtra: Amit Shah

Pained beyond words at loss of lives due to rail accident in Maharashtra: Amit Shah

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad.

Updated: May 08, 2020 11:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of migrant workers in Maharashtra. (ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered condolences to the families of those killed in the Aurangabad train accident and said that he is pained beyond words at the loss of lives in the mishap.

“Pained beyond words at the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. I have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in the central govt and railway administration to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families,” Shah tweeted today.

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday.

The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital. The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.



As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra’s Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep.

