‘Pained to hear about your ill health’: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Friday, hours after he resigned over health issues.

“Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery,” PM said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Abe resigned from the prime minister’s post, saying that if he cannot make best decisions for the people then he cannot be prime minister. He is the country’s longest-serving premier.

“I cannot be prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post,” Abe, 65, told a news conference.

Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week had fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.

The resignation will trigger a leadership race in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) - most likely in two or three weeks - and the winner must be formally elected in parliament. The new party leader will hold the post for the rest of Abe’s term.

