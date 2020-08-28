Sections
Home / India News / ‘Pained to hear about your ill health’: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shinzo Abe

‘Pained to hear about your ill health’: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe resigned from the prime minister’s post, saying that if he cannot make best decisions for the people then he cannot be prime minister. He is the country’s longest-serving premier.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 18:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japan’s Shinzo Abe. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Friday, hours after he resigned over health issues.

“Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery,” PM said in a tweet. 

Earlier in the day, Abe resigned from the prime minister’s post, saying that if he cannot make best decisions for the people then he cannot be prime minister. He is the country’s longest-serving premier.

“I cannot be prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post,” Abe, 65, told a news conference.



Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week had fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.

The resignation will trigger a leadership race in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) - most likely in two or three weeks - and the winner must be formally elected in parliament. The new party leader will hold the post for the rest of Abe’s term.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Melania Trump’s reaction post greeting Ivanka Trump causes Twitter chatter
Aug 28, 2020 18:51 IST
US Open heartbreak for Prajnesh Gunneswaran despite long New York trip
Aug 28, 2020 18:50 IST
Brand Factory store in Mohali mall to pay Rs 1.6 lakh fine in 5 cases of unfair trade practice
Aug 28, 2020 18:54 IST
Hold NEET, JEE as per schedule for students’ benefit: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Aug 28, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.