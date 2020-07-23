Sections
Home / India News / Pak approach in Kulbhushan Jadhav case farcical: India

Pak approach in Kulbhushan Jadhav case farcical: India

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said Pakistan adopted a “farcical approach” in handling the case, adding India is exploring available options in the matter.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Pakistan had earlier this month said July 20 is the last date of filing a review petition by Jadhav against the death sentence handed down to him by a Pakistani military court. (PTI)

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of blocking all legal remedies to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said Pakistan adopted a “farcical approach” in handling the case, adding India is exploring available options in the matter.

“In the absence of an unimpeded and unhindered consular access as well as of the relevant documents, as a last resort, India tried to file a petition on July 18,” he said during an online media briefing. “However, our Pakistani lawyer informed that a review petition could not be filed in the absence of power of attorney and supporting documents related to the case of Jadhav,” he added.

Pakistan had earlier this month said July 20 is the last date of filing a review petition by Jadhav against the death sentence handed down to him by a Pakistani military court.



The 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
Jul 23, 2020 19:47 IST
Indo-Israeli scientists to work on 4 Covid tests through voice, breath and saliva
Jul 23, 2020 19:40 IST
Bathinda records highest single-day spike with 58 cases
Jul 23, 2020 19:38 IST
Four more die in Assam floods taking tally to 91; 26 districts still affected
Jul 23, 2020 19:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.