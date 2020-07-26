Sections
Home / India News / Pak army shells areas along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. Pakistan had shelled areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:24 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Jammu

Pakistan had shelled areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (HT Photo)

Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

This is the sixth day in a row that Pakistan has violated ceasefire, they said “At about 1515 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Balakote sector of Poonch district,” a defence spokesman said.

