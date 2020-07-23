Sections
Home / India News / Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

This is the third day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC. Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:47 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Jammu

This is the third day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC. (ANI)

The Pakistan Army on Thursday opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

“At about 1100 hours, Pak Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba sector of Poonch district”, a defence spokesman said.

This is the third day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC.



Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PCMC Covid test drive to cover Pimpri’s traders, staff
Jul 23, 2020 16:37 IST
Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a little makeover to share this message
Jul 23, 2020 16:34 IST
I just want to take each day as it comes with my boy Adabb: B Praak
Jul 23, 2020 16:32 IST
Katraj dairy files police complaint in Pune after fake social media message goes viral
Jul 23, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.