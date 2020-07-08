Pak denying Kulbhushan Jadhav ‘inadequate remedy’, says MEA. Read full statement here

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 17, 2019, an Indian man holds a placard depicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national convicted of spying in Pakistan, in the neighborhood where he grew up, in Mumbai. - Kulbushan Jadhav, at the centre of a world court battle between his native India and Pakistan, is a man of mystery almost certainly unaware of the war of words being fought over him. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) (AFP)

India on Wednesday dubbed Pakistan’s claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav, on a death row in an alleged espionage case, has refused to file an appeal against his sentence as ‘farce’.

In a statement issued by ministry of external affairs on Wednesday evening, India has stated that Jadhav has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case, and termed it as a “brazen attempt” to scuttle even the inadequate remedy available to him.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017 following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a stay on his death sentence.

Here is the full statement issued by MEA on the issue:

“We have been pursuing through diplomatic channels full and effective implementation of the ICJ judgment in the case of Shri Kulbushan Jadhav. The media statement made by Pakistan today in the case seeks to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit.

Pakistan’s claim that Shri Jadhav, who is incarcerated in Pakistan’s custody, has refused to initiate review petition is a continuation of the farce that has been in play for the last four years. Shri Jadhav has been sentenced to execution through a farcical trial. He remains under custody of Pakistan’s military. He has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case. India sought unimpeded access to Shri Jadhav to discuss his remedies under the Ordinance. In a brazen attempt to scuttle even the inadequate remedy under the Ordinance, Pakistan has obviously coerced Shri Jadhav to forego his rights to seek an implementation of the judgment of the ICJ.

Pakistan has on 20 May 2020 passed an Ordinance to allow for the High Court to review the sentence awarded by their military court. They have all along maintained that their laws allowed for effective review and reconsideration while we have protested it all along. Now, after almost a year, they have made a u-turn and issued an Ordinance to ostensibly provide for some sort of review. We have already expressed our serious concerns at the content of the Ordinance and how it violates the ICJ judgment. Pakistan is only seeking to create an illusion of remedy.

Despite our repeated requests, Pakistan continues to deny India free and unimpeded access to Shri Jadhav. India has repeatedly asked to allow a lawyer from outside Pakistan to appear for Shri Jadhav in any review and reconsideration proceedings. Pakistan has denied it. Since 2017, when Military Court carried out a farcical trial, Pakistan has refused to hand over any relevant document, including FIR, evidence, court order, etc in the case to India. Clearly, Pakistan is attempting to create a mirage of compliance with the ICJ judgment.

ICJ has already held that Pakistan is in egregious violation of international law. Government will do its utmost to protect Shri Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India. To that end, it would consider all appropriate options.”