Sections
Home / India News / Pak envoy summoned after 2 Indian staffers go missing in Islamabad

Pak envoy summoned after 2 Indian staffers go missing in Islamabad

This is probably the first time since Covid-19 outbreak in March that a Pakistani diplomat has been summoned by India.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:06 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Officials said the two Indian staffers posted at the Islamabad mission had stepped out for some work on Monday morning. When they did not reach their destination, high commission officials informed New Delhi and Pakistan’s foreign office.

India on Monday summoned the Pakistan’s charge d’affaires Syed Haider Shah to the external affairs ministry in New Delhi after two of its staffers at the high commission in Islamabad went missing.

This is probably the first time since Covid-19 outbreak in March that a Pakistani diplomat has been summoned by India.

Officials said the two Indian staffers posted at the Islamabad mission had stepped out for some work on Monday morning. When they did not reach their destination, high commission officials informed New Delhi and Pakistan’s foreign office.

“The Pakistani side has claimed that they are still looking into the matter,” a senior government official said.



The disappearance of Indian staffers comes just weeks after the expulsion of two Pakistan high commission officials who were caught for spying and made to go back.

Pakistani agencies, say officials, started harassment of high commission officials in Islamabad soon after.

Indian diplomats, including chargé d’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia, have been harassed and aggressively tailed by Pakistani security personnel. High Commission officials have also complained about intimidating behaviour by the Pakistani personnel outside their residences.

India has been firing note verbales to Pakistan’s foreign office ever since, reminding Islamabad that the behaviour of its security personnel violates the the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961 and the 1992 pact between the two countries that lists the code of conduct for treatment of diplomatic and consular personnel. The last one was sent on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman drowns two kids after quarrel with drunken husband in Telangana: Cops
Jun 15, 2020 17:43 IST
CBI alerts states against methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid crisis
Jun 15, 2020 17:42 IST
Won’t force Class 10, 12 students to appear for exams: CISCE to Bombay HC
Jun 15, 2020 17:42 IST
Babar Azam’s calmness gives him edge over Virat Kohli: Saqlain Mushtaq
Jun 15, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.