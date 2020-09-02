Sections
Pak firing along LoC kills another army officer in Jammu's Rajouri district

Pak firing along LoC kills another army officer in Jammu’s Rajouri district

Pakistan has been regularly opening unprovoked heavy fire on the LoC and the international border (IB) since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 10:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation, after Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC, at Mankote sector in Poonch district, earlier this year. (PTI)

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Keri area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu’s Rajouri district.

“A Naib Subedar posted at a forward location in Keri sector sacrificed his life in the line of duty, when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing from across the LoC,” said a defence official.

The Indian Army has retaliated to Pakistani firing, he added.

“We are awaiting more details,” said the official.



On August 30, a JCO was killed in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in the Nowshera sector. The martyred JCO is identified as Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who belonged to Khadur Sahib tehsil of Punjab’s Amritsar district.

Last Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) had detected a trans-border tunnel, which originated from Pakistan and went 150 metres into the Samba sector of the union territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

Pakistan has been regularly opening unprovoked heavy fire on the LoC and the international border (IB) since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

