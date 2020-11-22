Sections
Pak opens fire along border in Rajouri district, India retaliates

Security forces launched a search operation in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district after a Pakistani drone was noticed along the LoC on Saturday evening.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 17:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

A house damaged in a ceasefire violation at Naugam Sector in Kashmir on November 13. (ANI)

Pakistan opened heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu division’s Rajouri district on Sunday, which prompted India to hit back in equal measure.

Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said: “At about 11.15 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and then resorted to shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera Sector. Indian Army retaliated befittingly.”

The search operation was launched at Basoni, Dharana, and adjoining areas shortly after the detection of the Pakistani drone, the officials said.

They said Pakistan increased the use of drones to airdrop weapons and narcotic substances along the LoC and the International Border (IB) over the past six months, prompting a high alert along the red-hot frontier areas.

