Pak opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, India hits back

Pak opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, India hits back

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

File photo: Army soldier patrol near Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch. (ANI)

Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district at about 1:30 pm. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

“At about 13:30 hours (1.30 pm) Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch (J&K). Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” said a defence spokesman.

It may be stated here that ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has intensified ceasefire violations along the 744 kilometre-long LoC and 198 kilometre-long International Border.

Apart from this, Pakistan has been using drones and trans-border tunnels to fuel terrorism in the Union territory.

Close on the heels of November 19 encounter of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota, the Border Security Force on November 22 had detected a 160 meters long trans-border tunnel that was used by the terrorists to infiltrate into Jammu region.

