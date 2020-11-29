Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire

Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire

Pakistan has recently been using drones and trans-border tunnels to push armed terrorists, arms, ammunition and drugs to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:49 IST

By HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

Pakistan uses drones to spy and drop weapons and other supplies for terrorists who cross over into India. (Wallpaper/Representative)

A Pakistani drone was spotted by the Border Security Forces (BSF) in the Arnia sector along the 198 km long international border in Jammu district on Saturday evening.

BSF inspector general NS Jamwal said that a few shots were fired by the BSF jawans at the spy drone after which it retreated towards the Pakistan side.

Searches have been launched in the area for the drone.

Of late, Pakistan has been using drones and trans-border tunnels to push armed terrorists, arms, ammunition and drugs to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.



The four Jaish terrorists killed at Ban toll plaza encounter near Nagrota on November 17 had used a 160 meter long trans-border tunnel in Samba sector to sneak into India.

Also Read: India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel

As Pakistan is finding it difficult to send infiltrators and arms from the border fence or open stretches due to the alertness of BSF, it is moving to other methods like tunnels and drones,” a senior BSF officer had said.

Another officer said Pakistan has increased its activity along the border in Jammu as it is unable to create any impact in Kashmir, where there is a heavy presence of army and central armed police forces.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Punjab farmer unions meet to decide on Centre’s early talks offer
Nov 29, 2020 13:39 IST
Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire
Nov 29, 2020 12:49 IST
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Nov 29, 2020 13:29 IST
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi backs farm laws, reaches out to agri community
Nov 29, 2020 13:31 IST

latest news

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Smith, openers guide Australia to 389/4
Nov 29, 2020 13:40 IST
Twinkle Khanna jokes about her mom Dimple Kapadia’s culinary skills
Nov 29, 2020 13:26 IST
5G prospects compelling for India: Qualcomm
Nov 29, 2020 13:26 IST
Parents-to-be Nakuul and Jankee celebrate baby shower
Nov 29, 2020 13:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.