Home / India News / Pak violates ceasefire in Kashmir's Nowgam sector, one soldier killed

Pak violates ceasefire in Kashmir’s Nowgam sector, one soldier killed

Officials said that Pakistani soldiers indulged in a ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Hardul sector of Nowgam on Saturday. The Pakistani troopers used light weapons and mortars

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:20 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Srinagar

File photo: Smoke rises from a mortar shell that was allegedly fired by the Pakistani troops in a ceasefire violation. (PTI)

An Army soldier was killed and two others got injured during an incident of ceasefire violation in north Kashmir’s Nowgam sector on Saturday.

Defence spokesman said that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Nowgam sector, Baramulla on the morning September 5 by firing Mortars and other weapons.

“Befitting response was given. One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty. Two soldiers sustained injuries and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is stable.” The soldier who was killed has been identified as gunner Bhupinder Singh of 17 Brigade.

Officials said that Pakistani troopers used light weapons and mortars. The Indian soldiers deployed on the forward posts also responded to the ceasefire violation.



Also read: Congress urges PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to take nation into confidence on India-China border row

Nowgam sector falls under the jurisdiction of strategic 19 infantry division. This year, Nowgam sector has been very volatile as many ceasefire violations were reported in the sector in the last four-five months. Last month, the army also foiled an infiltration bid in the same sector and killed two militants.

Senior army officials blamed Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations in the sector to facilitate infiltration. Recently army’s top commanders in Kashmir had said that militants are waiting to sneak into Valley from the launching pads, however, the army is alert to face any challenge, the officials said.

