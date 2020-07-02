Sections
Pakistan army resorts to firing along LoC in two sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pakistan army resorts to firing along LoC in two sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Firing and shelling between the two sides is underway, officials said.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Jammu

Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms , a defence spokesperson said. (PTI File Photo)

Pakistani troops resorted to firing in various forward areas in twin sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, prompting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said.

“At around 0930 hours today, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along the LoC in Kirni and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district,” a defence spokesperson said.

“The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” he said.Firing and shelling between the two sides were continuing when the last report came in, officials said.

