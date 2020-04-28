Sections
Home / India News / Pakistan Army shells three sectors along LoC in Poonch

On Monday, the Pakistan Army had targeted Mankote area of Poonch.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:49 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jammu

Mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district were fired on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said. (PTI)

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday fired mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

Indian troops effectively retaliated.

“About 1100 hours on Tuesday, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors”, the spokesman said.

On Monday, the Pakistan Army had targeted Mankote area of Poonch.



