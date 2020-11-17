Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Pakistan becomes ‘Pavlovian’ whenever India is mentioned: India at UNGA

Pakistan becomes ‘Pavlovian’ whenever India is mentioned: India at UNGA

India’s permanent representative to the UN ambassador TS Tirumurti said, “I do not wish to waste the time of this assembly by responding to the irrelevant and irresponsible remarks made by the representative of Pakistan.”

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual UN general assembly high-level debate. (Reuters )

India has slammed Pakistan for making “irrelevant and irresponsible” remarks in the UN, saying the general assembly is a forum for serious debate, not frivolous allegations.

India’s permanent representative to the UN ambassador T S Tirumurti said this on Monday while speaking in the UN general assembly on ‘question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the security council’.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN Munir Akram, in his speech, made references to the Line of Control as he voiced opposition to India’s UNSC membership.

“I do not wish to waste the time of this assembly by responding to the irrelevant and irresponsible remarks made by the representative of Pakistan, which becomes ‘Pavlovian’ whenever India is mentioned,” the Indian envoy said, referring to Islamabad’s automatic or predictable reactions in the past.

Read more | India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race

“This is a forum for serious debate, not frivolous allegations,” Tirumurti said.

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the general assembly of the United Nations. The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality. India, Brazil, South Africa, Germany and Japan are strong contenders for permanent membership of the UNSC which has the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
Nov 17, 2020 16:04 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Nov 17, 2020 16:08 IST
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST

latest news

AirAsia Japan files for bankruptcy in latest Covid casualty
Nov 17, 2020 16:12 IST
Only 7% of Canadians hold a positive view of China, says new survey
Nov 17, 2020 16:11 IST
New education policy aims at making India a global knowledge superpower: Venkaiah Naidu
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST
See the biggest glacier in France before it all but disappears
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.