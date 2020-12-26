Pakistan explored Rajasthan, Gujarat borders extensively in 2020 for infiltration: Report

Sections
According to the Border Security Force (BSF), attempts were made by Pakistan from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders as well to infiltrate terrorists into the Indian side.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:47 IST

By Asian News International | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

A security personnel at BOP Narabet near India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat. (Siddharaj Solanki/ Hindustan Times File Photo)

Pakistan in the year 2020 tried multiple routes for infiltration apart from sending terrorists through borders in Jammu and Kashmir or Punjab only.

Data compiled by the BSF also says that the number of infiltration has increased.

Last year, there were no incidents of attempts of infiltration from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders recorded by the BSF till the first week of November.



Interestingly, the Kashmir Frontier of BSF has recorded just one infiltration in comparison with a previous year where 4 infiltrations took place till the first week of November.

This year, the Rajashthan and Gujarat frontier of the BSF has recorded infiltration incidents in August and September.

Officials claimed that Pakistan is exploring other ways to send terrorists but the BSF round the clock keep a strict vigil and regularly updating positions as per the intelligence input.

“We have seen incidents of infiltration attempt s from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders as well this year. Last year, no such incidents were recorded in the same period of time,” a senior BSF official said.

BSF officials said that 11 infiltration incidents have recorded this year till the first week of November from Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat border.

This year, the highest 4-4 each infiltration incident happened from Jammu as well as Punjab borders.

In November, a 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration was detected near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba.

The tunnel was detected in a joint operation by the BSF and Jammu and Kashmir police.

