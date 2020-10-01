Sections
Home / India News / Pakistan fired artillery guns in ceasefire violation along Line of Control, fitting response being given: Army

Pakistan fired artillery guns in ceasefire violation along Line of Control, fitting response being given: Army

Early in the day, two soldiers were killed and four injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam sector.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian army soldiers (AP photo)

Indian Army on Thursday said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Keran and Machhal Sectors of Kupwara district in the afternoon by firing artillery guns, mortars and other weapons. “Befitting response is being given,” the Army has said.

Early in the day, two soldiers were killed and four injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam sector.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons,” Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said two soldiers were killed and four sustained injuries in the firing from across the border.



“The injured personnel are being evacuated while a befitting response is being given to the Pakistani firing,” he added.

This year has seen a number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan from across the LoC, especially in north Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Lance Naik Karnail Singh was killed during shelling by Pakistan along the 744 km-long LoC in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The deceased soldier was a native of Loha Khera in Sangrur district of Punjab.

On Monday, an army soldier was injured when Pakistani forces opened fire on the Indian pickets in north Kashmir’s Machil sector.

