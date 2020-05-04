Sections
Home / India News / Pakistan following myopic agenda, says Army chief day after Handwara encounter

Pakistan following myopic agenda, says Army chief day after Handwara encounter

Infiltration attempts show that Pakistan is not interested in battling Covid-19, said Army chief General MM Naravane.

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that onus remains on Islamabad to bring peace in the region. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

Army chief General MM Naravane has said that India is proud of five security personnel who laid down lives saving civilians from terrorists at Handwara. He also said that the army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and support to terrorism.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences and gratitude to valiant braves of our Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Commanding Officer Col Ashutosh Sharma led from front and ensured there was no collateral damage during operation,” General Naravane told news agency PTI.

He also lashed out at Pakistan, saying onus remains on Islamabad to bring peace in the region.

“Pakistan is still following its own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India. Unless Pakistan gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we will continue to respond appropriately and with precision,” General Naravane said.



Infiltration attempts show that Pakistan is not interested in battling Covid-19, he added.

A Colonel, a Major and three other security forces personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday. This was the biggest loss to the Army in recent years.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and sub-inspector of Jammu-Kashmir police Shakeel Qazi were martyred in the line of duty while rescuing civilians held hostage by the terrorists.

Two terrorists were also shot dead by the security forces in the Handwara encounter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders paid tribute to the brave soldiers.

“Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

The army said a joint operation was launched by the army and state police based on the intelligence input that terrorists were taking hostage some civilians in a house.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
May 04, 2020 15:00 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST

latest news

Shivi Anand is a minimalist crusader who walks the talk
May 04, 2020 15:33 IST
EU warns against suspension of children vaccination amid Covid-19 pandemic
May 04, 2020 15:31 IST
Sanjay Bhagat’s journey from computer programmer to digital marketer
May 04, 2020 15:24 IST
Ola lists 10 protocols for riders, driver-partners as it resumes operations
May 04, 2020 15:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.