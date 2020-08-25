Pakistan hackers target personal website of MoS G Kishan Reddy, now temporarily unavailable

The personal website of minister of state (home) G Kishan Reddy -- kishanreddy.com -- was targeted by self-claimed Pakistani hackers. The website was hacked on Independence Day and the hackers had put messages related to Free Kashmir, Pakistan, and also warned the Government of India.

The incident has been confirmed by G Kishan Reddy’s office in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

After the incident of hacking, the website is ‘temporarily unavailable’ and has not been made available for the public yet as the root cause of the issue is still being established.

It was expected that since the website targeted by Pakistan-based hackers was personal in nature, it was primarily aimed at dissemination of information to the general public, no critical data, personally identifiable information or any other personal data was compromised, officials aware of the incident claimed.

The officials also claimed that the website had no government-related data and whatever it had related to personal details about the minister, his public activities and political programs. The website had G Kishan Reddy’s work, his profile and personal details, which are all in the public domain.