Pakistan hackers target personal website of MoS G Kishan Reddy, now temporarily unavailable

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 17:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Officials claim that G Kishan Reddy’s website had no government-related data. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The personal website of minister of state (home) G Kishan Reddy -- kishanreddy.com -- was targeted by self-claimed Pakistani hackers. The website was hacked on Independence Day and the hackers had put messages related to Free Kashmir, Pakistan, and also warned the Government of India.

The incident has been confirmed by G Kishan Reddy’s office in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

It was expected that since the website targeted by Pakistan-based hackers was personal in nature, it was primarily aimed at dissemination of information to the general public, no critical data, personally identifiable information or any other personal data was compromised, officials aware of the incident claimed.



The officials also claimed that the website had no government-related data and whatever it had related to personal details about the minister, his public activities and political programs. The website had G Kishan Reddy’s work, his profile and personal details, which are all in the public domain.

