Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Pakistan opens fire along LoC, India retaliates ‘befittingly’

Pakistan opens fire along LoC, India retaliates ‘befittingly’

There were no injuries on the Indian side till reports last poured in.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kirni, Qasba and Malti sectors along the LoC in Poonch around 1800 hours (6 pm), said army. (PTI file photo)

After a lull of six days, Pakistan on Friday evening opened heavy firing in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kirni, Qasba and Malti sectors along the LoC in Poonch around 1800 hours (6 pm). Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations and opened small arms fire that was soon followed by shelling. Indian Army retaliated befittingly”.

There were no injuries on the Indian side till reports last poured in.

Pakistan on October 16 had opened heavy fire on Indian positions and forward villages along the LoC in the Mankote sector of Poonch district in the morning and then in the evening opened fire in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district where a middle aged man was hit by splinters in Manyari village.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 20:22 IST
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
Oct 23, 2020 21:14 IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Curran’s fifty guides CSK to 114/9
Oct 23, 2020 21:23 IST
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech in talks to take vaccine candidate global
Oct 23, 2020 20:41 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 23, 2020 21:20 IST
Next 3 months decisive in determining India’s Covid-19 trajectory: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 23, 2020 21:18 IST
Real Madrid striker faces prison for violating COVID-19 isolation
Oct 23, 2020 21:12 IST
Tune in: Old radios are finding new life as Bluetooth speakers at Diwiks
Oct 23, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.