Pakistan opens fire along LoC, India retaliates ‘befittingly’

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kirni, Qasba and Malti sectors along the LoC in Poonch around 1800 hours (6 pm), said army. (PTI file photo)

After a lull of six days, Pakistan on Friday evening opened heavy firing in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kirni, Qasba and Malti sectors along the LoC in Poonch around 1800 hours (6 pm). Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations and opened small arms fire that was soon followed by shelling. Indian Army retaliated befittingly”.

There were no injuries on the Indian side till reports last poured in.

Pakistan on October 16 had opened heavy fire on Indian positions and forward villages along the LoC in the Mankote sector of Poonch district in the morning and then in the evening opened fire in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district where a middle aged man was hit by splinters in Manyari village.