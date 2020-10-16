Pakistan opens heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan on Friday morning opened heavy fire on Indian positions and forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Poonch district, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, at about 0515 hours (5.15 am) , Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and then switching over to mortar shelling along the LoC in Mankote sector.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added.

There were no casualties reported by the Indian side.