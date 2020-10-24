Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector

Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector

According to the Indian Army officials, the Pakistan Army quadcopter was shot down at around 8 am today.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:03 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Kupwara Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Army has been on a high alert against Pakistani attempts to infiltrate terrorists or carry out Border Action Team (BAT) attacks by its special forces against Indian positions on the Line of Control.

Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter along Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

According to the Indian Army officials, the Pakistan Army quadcopter was shot down at around 8 am today.

“Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 am today along Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over own position there,” an official told ANI.

Indian Army has been on a high alert against Pakistani attempts to infiltrate terrorists or carry out Border Action Team (BAT) attacks by its special forces against Indian positions on the Line of Control.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had recently said that Pakistan has been trying to continue with its nefarious designs of pushing terrorists into the Indian territory but such attempts are being foiled by the Indian troops deployed in the front.

Pakistan has been trying to push across terrorists before the snowfall closes all possible routes of infiltration on the border.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Oct 24, 2020 16:03 IST
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
Oct 24, 2020 15:48 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Morgan aim to finish strong after Narine assault
Oct 24, 2020 17:05 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

All citizens should get free Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Oct 24, 2020 17:00 IST
Watch: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances, plays ‘dhaak’ at Suruchi Sangha
Oct 24, 2020 16:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Districts in UP with most number of Covid cases showing high recovery rate and all the latest news
Oct 24, 2020 16:58 IST
Hansal calls Simran painful memory, Kangana ‘directed others on sets’
Oct 24, 2020 16:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.