Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector

Indian Army has been on a high alert against Pakistani attempts to infiltrate terrorists or carry out Border Action Team (BAT) attacks by its special forces against Indian positions on the Line of Control.

Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter along Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

According to the Indian Army officials, the Pakistan Army quadcopter was shot down at around 8 am today.

“Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 am today along Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over own position there,” an official told ANI.

Indian Army has been on a high alert against Pakistani attempts to infiltrate terrorists or carry out Border Action Team (BAT) attacks by its special forces against Indian positions on the Line of Control.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had recently said that Pakistan has been trying to continue with its nefarious designs of pushing terrorists into the Indian territory but such attempts are being foiled by the Indian troops deployed in the front.

Pakistan has been trying to push across terrorists before the snowfall closes all possible routes of infiltration on the border.