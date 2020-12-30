Sections
Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark

Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark

Pakistan reported 2,155 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infection count to 477,240.The number of active cases in the country stands at 37,080.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 15:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Islamabad

The coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday with 55 new fatalities in the past 24 hours (REUTERS)

The coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday with 55 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The country reported 2,155 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infection count to 477,240.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 37,080.

