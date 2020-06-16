‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC

Sections
Drawing the attention of the council to “unabated torture”, “systematic persecution” of religious minorities in Pakistan, New Delhi said it is highly irresponsible on Islamabad’s part to raise the issue of Kashmir.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India impressed upon Pakistan to give up its territorial ambition and criticised it for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN body. (ANI Photo)

India on Tuesday skewered Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), underlining how most “human rights violators, terrorists breed under its nose” and urged the neighbour to practise tolerance.

“They [Pakistan] should practise tolerance towards their minorities and good neighbourliness towards us so that the South-Asian region sees eternal peace the absence of which can mostly be attributed to Pakistani deep state,” said Vimarsh Aryan, first secretary at the ministry of external affairs.

New Delhi on Monday impressed upon Pakistan to give up its territorial ambition and criticised it for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN body and expressed “serious concern” over Pakistan’s audacity to accuse others of “effecting a state-sponsored genocide”.

“It’s unfortunate, however, not unexpected from the deep state of Pakistan which is continuing incessant abuse of its membership of this august Council for propagating an illegal, immoral and inhuman territorial ambition.



“It very conveniently ignores that Vienna Declaration & Programme of Action (VDPA) explicitly states that the principle of self-determination must not be used as a garb to promote activities detrimental to the territorial integrity and political unity of member states in violation of the UN Charter,” said the India representative.

Drawing the attention of the council to “unabated torture”, “systematic persecution” of religious minorities in Pakistan, New Delhi said it is highly irresponsible on Islamabad’s part to raise the issue of Kashmir.

“This epicentre of global terrorism (Pakistan) very irresponsibly harps on self-determination of the already democratic Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are witnessing in Pakistan unabated torture, maiming and systematic persecution of religious minorities. Attacks on a Hindu funeral procession and a Christian church days ago in Sindh and Punjab provinces portray the horrific plight of various minorities in Pakistan,” said Aryan.

