Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

The Foreign Office alleged that a 50-year old civilian was killed and two teenagers aged 16 and 18, and a four-year-old child sustained injuries due to the firing in Hotspring and Jandrot sectors on Tuesday.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:40 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Islamabad

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office alleged that a 50-year old civilian was killed and two teenagers aged 16 and 18, and a four-year-old child sustained injuries due to the firing in Hotspring and Jandrot sectors on Tuesday.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror associate network in Awantipora
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Lotus blooming in J&K,’ tweets BJP on DDC election result
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala priest, nun get life imprisonment
by Ramesh Babu

latest news

TV actors Aditi Malik, Mohit Malik announce pregnancy
by HT Entertainment Desk
Anil Kapoor remembers late father Surinder Kapoor
Bihar junior doctors go on strike demanding raise in stipend
by Ruchir Kumar
Malaysia to double AstraZeneca vaccine order through Covax deal
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.