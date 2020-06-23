Sections
Home / India News / Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh

Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh

The police raised concerns that Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are trying to insert more terrorists through three sectors of Kashmir.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said JeM and LeT militants are using several areas of the region to send more terrorists inside from Kashmir with help from Pakistan. (PTI)

Pakistan is trying to send more terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir through several areas and planning to attack security forces, the Union territory’s director general of police said on Tuesday.

“Pakistan is trying to send more Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba militants to Kashmir through Nowshera, Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara-Keran sectors. Our border and hinterland grids are alert and are working in coordination,” Dilbag Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We have reports that militants (JeM) are again planning to implement IED based incident against the security forces. We are fully alert,” Singh added, according to ANI.

The top police official was speaking after the wreath-laying ceremony for a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who was killed during a gunfight Pulwama district earlier in the day.



Head constable Sunil Kale of CRPF’s 182nd Battalion lost his life during the operation in Bundzoo area of Pulwama. Two terrorists were also shot dead by security forces during the encounter.

His comments came after the Indian Army said on Tuesday that security forces have busted an active terrorist hideout and recovered warlike stores in an area on the outskirts of Srinagar.r

The joint operation was launched in the morning in Harwan, which is about 19km from Srinagar city, the Chinar Corps of the army tweeted.

Security forces, which have stepped up the offensive in the Kashmir Valley, have killed more than 100 terrorists in operations since the beginning of this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With face visors and gloves, London’s bespoke tailors reopen for business
Jun 23, 2020 14:36 IST
‘Don’t call Covid +ve patients to quarantine centre’: Sisodia to Shah, LG
Jun 23, 2020 14:34 IST
Soren seeks Jaishankar’s help in bringing body of state resident from Dubai
Jun 23, 2020 14:33 IST
Lufthansa says it has not yet reached agreement with unions on crisis package
Jun 23, 2020 14:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.