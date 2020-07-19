Sections
Home / India News / Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

The Indian Army is giving a befittingly response to ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Rajouri

Pakistan violated ceasefire on Sunday. (PTI File Photo )

Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The ceasefire violation took place at 7.15 pm when Pakistan fired with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

