Home / India News / Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and heavy firearms in Silikote, Churunda and Tilawari areas of Uri sector in Baramulla district, they said.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Srinagar

Indian security force soldiers patrol near the site of a gunbattle at Nagrota , on the outskirts of Jammu, India. (AP/ File photo)

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said on Monday.  The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and heavy firearms in Silikote, Churunda and Tilawari areas of Uri sector in Baramulla district, they said. There were no reports of any casualties so far, the officials said.

