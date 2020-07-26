Sections
Home / India News / Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir’s Poonch

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir’s Poonch

The Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Jammu

This was the fifth day that the Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday by resorting to mortar shelling and firing at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.  The Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector this evening, they said.

The officials said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.  This was the fifth day that the Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC. The Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

