Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri; Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri; Indian Army retaliates

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Jammu

An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI File Photo )

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, initiating a “befitting reply” from the Indian Army, officials said.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistan army violated the ceasefire in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati at around 3:30am on Monday.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector… Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” the spokesperson said.

The ceasefire agreement was violated again by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri at about 5:30am, the spokesperson added.



Pakistan’s army has violated the ceasefire more than 1,400 times this year. Last year, there were 3,168 ceasefire violations and 1,629 in 2018.

