Sections
Home / India News / Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of J&K’s Poonch, heavy shelling in Mendhar

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of J&K’s Poonch, heavy shelling in Mendhar

The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated along the LoC by firing with small arms and shelling mortars in the area. The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 08:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Heavy shelling continues in Dabraj area of Mankote sector in Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT file photo)

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated along the LoC by firing with small arms and shelling mortars in the area. The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire.

Heavy shelling continues in Dabraj area of Mankote sector in Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes days after an Army jawan lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Sepoy Rohin Kumar sustained serious injuries during the ceasefire and later succumbed to death.



“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Rajouri Sector. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sep Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” the official statement read.

“Sep Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai rains LIVE: Train services halted between CSMT and Kurla
Aug 04, 2020 08:48 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of J&K’s Poonch
Aug 04, 2020 08:48 IST
Bihar DGP asks why Mumbai Police are ignoring money angle in Sushant case
Aug 04, 2020 08:31 IST
‘A great synergy’: Slater on why Kohli-Shastri is a successful combo
Aug 04, 2020 08:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.