Home / India News / Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Poonch, India retaliates

Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Poonch, India retaliates

The Indian Army traded fire with their Pakistan counterparts after the latter started shelling along the Line of Control (LOC)  in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:49 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Jammu

Smoke rises from a mortar shell fired by the Pakistani troops in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo/PTI)

Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district Saturday evening prompting India to hit back in equal measure, the Indian Army said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “ Around 1945 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Degwar sector in District Poonch. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly”.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana expressed concern over LoC shelling and sought expeditious completion of community bunkers.

“During these grim times of Cocid-19, the people along LoC are braving the brunt of Pakistan shelling that has not only created fear psychosis but also caused enormous sufferings to them”, Rana said in an interaction with party functionaries of the Poonch district via video conferencing.



Rana expressed solidarity with the border residents, saying their welfare is the responsibility of the entire nation. He stressed the immediate need of completing bunkers and shelter sheds for their lodging in times of exigencies. The element of security could have been infused among them had the promised shelter sheds and community bunkers been completed timely, he said and lamented over non-fulfillment of commitments made in this regard in recent years.

