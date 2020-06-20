Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Sections
The patrolling party of the BSF found the drone flying in Rathua area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua, Jammu And Kashmir.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 10:09 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pak rangers and Pakistani Army use such drones to see deployment of Indian forces and gaps to push terrorists into India. (HT Photo)

The Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The patrolling party of the BSF found the drone flying in the Rathua area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua, Jammu And Kashmir and shot it down. The drone fell into a field.

“The Pakistani drone was flying inside Indian territory in Rathua area in Hiranagar sector around 5.10 AM when a BSF patrol shot it down, “ said a police officer at Kathua police control room.

The BSF is likely to come out on with a statement on the incident later in the day.

Pak rangers and Pakistani Army use such drones to see deployment of Indian forces and gaps to push terrorists into India.



Hiranagar sector has always remained an infiltration route for Pakistani terrorists because of its terrain and three to four seasonal rivulets that flow into Pakistan.

The development comes close on the heels of the Galwan Valley intrusion by Chinese troops where India lost 20 of its soldiers on June 15 that included commanding officer of Bihar Regiment, Colonel Santosh Babu.

