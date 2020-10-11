Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Pakistani forces continue to violate LoC ceasefire, pound Rajouri and Poonch

Pakistani forces continue to violate LoC ceasefire, pound Rajouri and Poonch

The Pakistani shelling in three sectors drew a quick response from the Indian army.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir came under heavy Pakistan shelling Sunday evening. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Pakistani troops on Sunday evening resorted to intense shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, escalating ceasefire violations and prompting India to retaliate in equal measure.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said Pakistan violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Poonch at about 6.15 pm followed by similar shelling in Khari Karmarain the same district at around 6.40 pm.

“They resorted to artillery shelling prompting Indian troops to retaliate in equal measure,” he added.

Col Anand said that at about 6.45 pm Pakistani troops also opened heavy fire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

“There also they resorted to small arms fire followed by artillery shelling. Indian army is responding befittingly in the three sectors,” he said.

There were no injuries or deaths on the Indian side when reports last came in.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 19:41 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Oct 11, 2020 21:03 IST
MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals post 162/4 in 20 overs
Oct 11, 2020 21:20 IST

latest news

India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Oct 11, 2020 21:16 IST
Richa Chadha urges Amritsar to help specially-abled man selling incense
Oct 11, 2020 21:15 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 11, 2020 21:14 IST
IPL 2020: Tewatia explains how he hit Rashid for a hat-trick of boundaries
Oct 11, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.