Pakistani forces continue to violate LoC ceasefire, pound Rajouri and Poonch

Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir came under heavy Pakistan shelling Sunday evening. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Pakistani troops on Sunday evening resorted to intense shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, escalating ceasefire violations and prompting India to retaliate in equal measure.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said Pakistan violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Poonch at about 6.15 pm followed by similar shelling in Khari Karmarain the same district at around 6.40 pm.

“They resorted to artillery shelling prompting Indian troops to retaliate in equal measure,” he added.

Col Anand said that at about 6.45 pm Pakistani troops also opened heavy fire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

“There also they resorted to small arms fire followed by artillery shelling. Indian army is responding befittingly in the three sectors,” he said.

There were no injuries or deaths on the Indian side when reports last came in.