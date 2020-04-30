Sections
Home / India News / Pakistani spies use AarogyaSetu app to target Indian military personnel, Army issues warning

Pakistani spies use AarogyaSetu app to target Indian military personnel, Army issues warning

Senior Army sources told ANI that Pakistani agencies are using social media accounts with Indian names to target the Indian personnel.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:45 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Security personnel display Aarogya Setu on their mobile phone. (ANI)

The Indian Army has issued a warning to its personnel against Pakistani agencies’ nefarious designs to hack the phones of Indian military personnel through a malicious application similar to the AarogyaSetu app.

“Inimical intelligence agencies have developed a malicious app by the name Aarogya Setu.apk. Such apps were found to be sent by Pakistan-based Pakistani Intelligence Operatives to WhatsApp groups of Indian Army personnel,” the Army has stated in its warning.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Senior Army sources told ANI that Pakistani agencies are using social media accounts with Indian names to target the Indian personnel.

“Known Pakistani Intelligence Operative account under the fake name of one ‘Anoshka Chopra’ also found sending the malicious application to Indian Army personnel,” the sources said.



The Army in its warning has asked personnel about the need to be sensitised about the Pakistani spy agencies’ designs while downloading the application.

The Army has also told its men and women that the Aarogya Setu application must be downloaded only from the Indian government website (mygov.in) or Android Play Store or iOS Apple Play Store.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

All forces personnel have been asked to download the AarogyaSetu application to help in the detection and checking the spread of COVID-19. The application has been developed by government agencies and is being used by almost all government employees.

Recently, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane had stated that while India is busy fighting coronavirus both internally and globally, Pakistan is busy in exporting terrorism in India and other places.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Apr 30, 2020 16:38 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
Apr 30, 2020 18:24 IST
Rishi Kapoor wanted to do a new film with me I’d give my right arm for that
Apr 30, 2020 18:23 IST
RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor pay tribute to Chintu uncle
Apr 30, 2020 18:22 IST
Legendary footballer Chuni Goswami no more
Apr 30, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.