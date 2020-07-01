Sections
Home / India News / Pakistani terrorist killed along LoC in Rajouri, infiltration bid foiled

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violation and infiltration attempts by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) since March 15 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:31 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Jammu

The army said the terrorists were intercepted when they were crossing the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri. (Representative Photo/PTI)

The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled an intrusion bid and said it killed a Pakistani terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district in the Jammu division of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We acted on the basis of specific intelligence inputs from J-K Police and a joint operation was launched close to the LoC in Keri area of Bhimber Gali sector in Jammu division’s Rajouri district,” said army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand.

“Terrorists were seen crossing the LoC. Our alert troops foiled the infiltration bid. One terrorist was killed and an AK-47 rifle and two magazines were recovered. The search operation is still on,” he added.

The infiltration bid was foiled around 5.55 am .



On Tuesday, Dilbag Singh, director-general of police (DGP), J&K Police, had said Jammu and Kashmir’s anti-infiltration grid is intact, despite active terror launch pads across the LoC constantly trying to infiltrate terrorists.

Singh had said that the anti-terror operations are on at full throttle in Kashmir and 128 terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces to date this year.

The government has been making a concerted bid to mount anti-terror operations to stymie homegrown terror groups’ attacks.

Meanwhile, the J-K administration is making all necessary arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra which is likely to be held from July 23 to August 3 along the shorter Baltal track in Ganderbal district.

In 2017, a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag district that left seven of them dead.

