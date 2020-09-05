Pakistani troops shell three sectors along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Firing and shelling from across the border continues as Pakistan violated ceasefire and shelled several areas in Poonch. The above picture is from December 2019 where Pakistan violated ceasefire and fired shells in Poonch. (PTI/Representative Picture)

Pakistani troops engaged in firing and intense mortar shelling in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a defence spokesman said.

The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors started around 9.15 am.

Indian Army personnel guarding the LoC gave a strong and befitting response to the cross-border fire, the spokesman said. He said the exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, the spokesman said.