Panel will consider PMK's demand for 20% quota for Vanniyars: Tamil Nadu CM

Panel will consider PMK’s demand for 20% quota for Vanniyars: Tamil Nadu CM

The PMK had recently revived its old demand for reservation ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:56 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) workers pelt stones on the Ananthapuri Express coming from Thiruvananthapuram after they were stopped by to police from entering Chennai to participate in a protest demonstration demanding reservation for the Vanniyar community om Tuesday. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswami on Tuesday evening announced that a commission would be formed to consider the demand for Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for 20% reservation for the Vanniyar community in government jobs and educational institutions.

After a meeting with PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Palaniswami said the commission would gather caste-wise data for study backwardness of the community, a must for granting reservation to any community.

The chief minister had called Ramadoss for a meeting after PMK workers pelted stones on a moving train and blocked roads leading to Chennai near Perungalathur as the police prevented them from entering the city.

Traffic came to a standstill on Grand Southern Trunk, a national highway. The party workers were coming to Chennai from different districts such as Salem, Dharmapuri , Krishnagiri to partake in the first day of their protest in support of reservation.



“Around 2,000 people have been detained across 65 places,” said assistant commissioner of police M S Bhaskar. He also said that there was violation of Covid-19 pandemic norms. PMK workers were seen removing barricades to make way for their vehicles.

Ramadoss who also participated in the protest in Chennai appealed to his party workers not to indulge in unrest but protest peacefully. “I request police to allow party workers into Chennai,” he said. “We had announced that we will protest from December 1 two months ago and reiterated it during our recent general council meeting.”

The PMK has been agitating for reservation for Vanniyars for four decades, he added. “This isn’t a caste issue but a developmental issue where backward communities like Vanniyars should grow for the overall progress of Tamil Nadu,” said Ramadoss.

The PMK had revived its old demand for reservation in recent months ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The PMK and AIADMK are allies in the state.

