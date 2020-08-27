Sections
Home / India News / Papon’s mother and noted Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passes away

Papon’s mother and noted Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passes away

The 72-year-old singer had been undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke on July 14.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:36 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Late Khagen Mahanta and his wife Arachana Mahanta performing together at a function. (Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta/Twiitter )

Noted Assamese singer and popular singer Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta’s mother Archana Mahanta passed away at a private hospital on Thursday.

The 72-year-old singer, wife of popular Assamese singer late Khagen Mahanta, had been undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke on July 14. Her last rites were performed at Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati by ‘Papon’ with full state honours.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members and join all her well-wishers in prayers for the departed soul,” Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a message.

Also read: In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing



Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi also condoled her demise and said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the noted singer Archana Mahanta. She was an asset and her death is an irreparable loss for the society. She had contributed immensely to the enrichment of cultural life of the state”.



Archana Mahanta and her husband Khagen Mahanta, who was known as ‘Bihu King’, used to be a hugely popular couple known for their renditions of Bihu and traditional folk songs of Assam. Both enthralled audiences at Bihu functions across the state and outside for many years.

Khagen Mahanta passed away in June 2014.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

5-year-old boy’s quick thinking saves mom’s life. Here’s what happened
Aug 27, 2020 19:47 IST
Govt approves 78 new routes under Udan scheme; focus on North East, islands
Aug 27, 2020 19:47 IST
Delhi-Dhaka ties: India is doing well in the region
Aug 27, 2020 19:46 IST
WHO says it is in talks with China’s BGI on Covid test kit after Swedish complaint
Aug 27, 2020 19:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.