Paramilitary forces report first Covid death after CRPF SI dies in Delhi

Coronavirus Outbreak
This is the first death due to the pandemic among 10 lakh personnel strong central paramilitary forces that are deployed for border security, counter-insurgency and law and order duties across the country.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 01:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

At least 31 other personnel of this battalion have been admitted at different hospitals after they are suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague found positive in their camp. (REUTERS)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector, who was admitted at Safdarjung Hospital after he was tested positive five days back, succumbed on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials cited above said the Sub-Inspector, who was posted with the 31st battalion of the forces in New Delhi, was suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Patients with these conditions are more vulnerable to COvid-19 infection.

At least 31 other personnel of this battalion have been admitted at different hospitals after they are suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague found positive in their camp.



There have been over 60 positive cases of Covid-19 in all the central paramilitary forces till now. Earlier, cases have been reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Some of them have been cured too.

