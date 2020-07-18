Sections
Home / India News / Paratroopers’ dive over Ladakh mountains wows nation, netizens say ‘josh is high’

Paratroopers’ dive over Ladakh mountains wows nation, netizens say ‘josh is high’

In a viral video, which was released on Friday evening, the paratroopers could be seen jumping off the aircraft with no reluctance or inhibition. One of the first paratroopers made the jump, twisted mid-air and waved back to the camera.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 09:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Image is a video grab (Twitter)

Among many army drills that defence minister Rajnath Singh witnessed during his visit at the border in Leh on Friday, one was an exhilarating, spine-chilling act of paratroopers jumping off a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Stakna in eastern Ladakh. Singh witnessed the paratroopers land while he watched the feat from the ground. “Witnessed the Fire and Fury,” Singh tweeted out.

In a viral video, which was released on Friday evening, the paratroopers could be seen jumping off the aircraft with no reluctance or inhibition. One of the first paratroopers made the jump, twisted mid-air and waved back to the camera.

 Also read: Rajnath Singh watches military exercise by T-90 tanks at 11,000 ft in Leh

The video got the adrenaline rushing in people. Netizens have been awe-struct by the display of courage and heroism. One social media user tweeted out saying, “Josh is high”. “Long live The Indian army !!” tweeted another user.



“We Are Ready. Today Fellow Paratroopers tested their routine skills in Ladakh. Jai Hind,” tweeted former Special Forces officer Major Surendra Poonia.

 

The daredevil act came as the Indian Army showcased its T-90 tanks and armoured combat vehicles as defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation at the border on Friday. Army tanks carried out military exercises in Singh’s presence in Stakna, a forward post in eastern Ladakh. Singh later interacted with the personnel and gave an address.

The defence minister landed in Leh on Friday morning and is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nigerian fraudster arrested in South Delhi for running nation-wide racket through WhatsApp
Jul 18, 2020 09:53 IST
Kalki sings a Tamil lullaby to daughter Sappho, watch
Jul 18, 2020 09:51 IST
The curious case of WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley
Jul 18, 2020 09:49 IST
Queen Elizabeth II knights 100-year-old pandemic fundraiser captain
Jul 18, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.