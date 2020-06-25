Sections
Parel: Massive fire breaks out at Raghuvanshi Mills

Parel: Massive fire breaks out at Raghuvanshi Mills

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:59 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a vacant three-storey commercial building at Raghuvanshi Mills in Lower Parel on Thursday.

However, nobody has been injured.

Lower Parel was the third fire incident reported on Thursday morning, when the blaze occurred at around 9:28 am.

Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were pressed into the service. The fire fighting operation is still on. The intensity level of the fire is three.



“The offices in the building, where the fire broke out, have been shut for long. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials are suspecting a short-circuit since the building was lying vacant. They are trying to find the exact spot, where the fire first broke out, as heavy smoke has spread to all the three floors,” said Kishori Pednekar, mayor, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, MFB, said thermal imaging camera is being used to ascertain the exact spot, where the fire broke out.

On Thursday, two separate incidents of fire were reported from Andheri and Nariman Point in the city, but nobody was injured.

Both these blazes were put out by Thursday noon, MFB authorities said.

