Sections
Home / India News / Parish priest found dead inside a well in Kerala

Parish priest found dead inside a well in Kerala

Last month, a 20-year-old nun was also found dead inside a well located near her convent.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:23 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Locals believe the priest was upset after a minor fire broke out on the premises of the church when some repair work was going on. (File photo)

A day after he was reported missing, a 55-year Catholic priest was found dead inside a well on the premises of a church in Kerala’s Kottayam district on Monday, the police said. He was taken over as the vicar of the church eight months back.

The police said they registered a missing person’s complaint on Sunday and began looking for him the whole night. When they checked the CCTVs, they found them switched off after the Sunday morning mass. Later, his phone was recovered from his room. Fire service personnel and divers were summoned to investigate the well and retrieved the body, they said.

Also read: ‘Shows CPM’s true allegiance’ - Cong, BJP question Kerala CM’s ‘silence’ on Chinese aggression

Locals believe the priest was upset after a minor fire broke out on the premises of the church when some repair work was going on. Four people sustained burn injures from the incident while one is still in the hospital. They said the priest was really disturbed after the incident. Some said he was not happy with the current posting and he was trying for a transfer.

However, Changanassery diocese said he had sought an appointment with the Bishop on Sunday evening but he did not turn up. Diocese said he was in Italy and later in the United States for many years and came back to the country last year. The police have registered a case for unnatural death and said the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy conducted.



Last month, a 20-year-old nun was also found dead inside a well located near her convent. A special investigation team is probing the incident after the intervention of a court in Pathanamthitta district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric diagnosed with Covid-19
Jun 22, 2020 14:40 IST
ICSE Board Exams 2020: Bombay HC asks centre, state if CISCE could conduct class 10, 12 exams in July
Jun 22, 2020 14:24 IST
Fan asked Sushmita Sen how she survived nepotism, this was her reply
Jun 22, 2020 14:24 IST
Parish priest found dead inside a well in Kerala
Jun 22, 2020 14:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.